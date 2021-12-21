Iowa City West hammers Marion Linn-Mar into submission 77-57

Iowa City West offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Marion Linn-Mar with an all-around effort during this 77-57 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 14, Iowa City West faced off against Dubuque Wahlert and Marion Linn-Mar took on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on December 10 at Marion Linn-Mar High School. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave the Trojans an 18-14 lead over the Lions.
The Trojans' shooting darted to a 41-27 lead over the Lions at the half.
The Trojans' upper hand showed as they carried a 60-46 lead into the fourth quarter.
