Iowa City West edges Cedar Rapids Xavier in snug affair 48-46

Iowa City West posted a tight 48-46 win over Cedar Rapids Xavier in Iowa boys basketball on January 4.
The Saints moved ahead of the Trojans 37-34 to start the fourth quarter.
Iowa City West's kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 14-9 scoring edge over Cedar Rapids Xavier.
In recent action on December 21, Iowa City West faced off against Marion Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids Xavier took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on December 21 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. For a full recap, click here.
