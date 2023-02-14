Mighty close, mighty fine, Iowa City wore a victory shine after clipping Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 59-50 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 14.

The last time Iowa City and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson played in a 73-66 game on February 15, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 7, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against North Liberty . Click here for a recap. Iowa City took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on February 9 at Iowa City High School. For more, click here.

