Iowa City takes victory lap over Muscatine 81-41

Yes, Iowa City looked superb in beating Muscatine, but no autographs please after its 81-41 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on December 4.
The Little Hawks' shooting jumped on top to a 47-24 lead over the Muskies at halftime.
Iowa City's upper-hand showed as it carried a 56-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.