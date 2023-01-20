Iowa City Regina unloads on Durant 63-33

Iowa City Regina left no doubt on Friday, controlling Durant from start to finish for a 63-33 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 14, Durant faced off against Mediapolis and Iowa City Regina took on Troy Mills North Linn on January 12 at Troy Mills North Linn High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.