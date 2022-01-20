Iowa City Regina survives taut tilt with Tipton 51-48

Mighty close, mighty fine, Iowa City Regina wore a victory shine after clipping Tipton 51-48 on January 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Recently on January 8 , Iowa City Regina squared up on Monticello in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.