Iowa City Regina smashes through Wilton 74-34

Iowa City Regina swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Wilton 74-34 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 17.
The last time Wilton and Iowa City Regina played in a 77-47 game on January 18, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 12, Iowa City Regina faced off against Troy Mills North Linn and Wilton took on West Branch on January 10 at Wilton High School. For more, click here.
