Iowa City Regina slips past West Liberty 48-46

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Iowa City Regina nabbed it to nudge past West Liberty 48-46 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 29, Iowa City Regina faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and West Liberty took on Stanwood North Cedar on January 21 at West Liberty High School. For more, click here.
