Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Iowa City Regina did exactly that with a 64-36 win against West Liberty during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The last time Iowa City Regina and West Liberty played in a 48-46 game on February 4, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Iowa City Regina faced off against Solon . For results, click here. West Liberty took on Wilton on January 31 at Wilton High School. For more, click here.

