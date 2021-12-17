Iowa City collects victory over Iowa City West 65-52

No quarter was granted as Iowa City blunted Iowa City West's plans 65-52 on December 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 4, Iowa City faced off against Muscatine and Iowa City West took on North Liberty on December 10 at North Liberty High School. For a full recap, click here.
Iowa City West started on steady ground by forging a 20-17 lead over Iowa City at the end of the first quarter.
Iowa City's offense darted to a 36-25 lead over Iowa City West at the intermission.
The Little Hawks' influence showed as they carried a 48-40 lead into the fourth quarter.
