Iowa City collects victory over Iowa City West 65-52

No quarter was granted as Iowa City blunted Iowa City West's plans 65-52 on December 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Iowa City West started on steady ground by forging a 20-17 lead over Iowa City at the end of the first quarter.

Iowa City's offense darted to a 36-25 lead over Iowa City West at the intermission.

The Little Hawks' influence showed as they carried a 48-40 lead into the fourth quarter.

