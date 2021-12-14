Iowa City casts spell on Dubuque Hempstead 69-64

Mighty close, mighty fine, Iowa City wore a victory shine after clipping Dubuque Hempstead 69-64 in Iowa boys basketball action on December 14.

The Mustangs showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-10 advantage over the Little Hawks as the first quarter ended.

Iowa City's shooting moved to a 34-26 lead over Dubuque Hempstead at halftime.

Iowa City's edge showed as it carried a 49-46 lead into the fourth quarter.

