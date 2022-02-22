Into the Lions’ Den: Waverly-Shell Rock advances to daunting second round matchup

The Waverly-Shell Rock boys basketball team faced an opponent it faced three weeks ago on Monday night.

That recipe resulted in a 49-34 win over the Webster City Lynx and a spot in the Class 3A Region 2 second round.

On Thursday, the Go-Hawks will face off against an opponent they faced three weeks ago. However, Waverly-Shell Rock’s opponent in the second round did not lose to the Go-Hawks three weeks ago like Webster City did.

In the second round, the 16-5 Clear Lake Lions will host the Go-Hawks in Clear Lake. The Lions traveled to Waverly-Shell Rock on Feb. 1.

If Waverly-Shell Rock wants a similar result from Monday’s recipe, it will need to improve on a performance that saw the Lions beat the Go-Hawks by 33 points.

WSR head coach Nate Steege said the first matchup taught him that the Lions have a very good basketball team and a special player at point guard. However, the coach said the result of that game does not hold much meaning to him or his squad.

“The last time we played them, I think they got us by thirty,” Steege said. “The bottom line is, it is the postseason. That game really does not mean a whole lot at this point. We know that we are going to get one of their best games. We just hope we will give them one of ours as well.”

In the first matchup, Steege said poor offensive execution and strong defensive play from Clear Lake proved the difference in the 73-40 loss.

“When we played them the first time, we did not execute very well,” Steege said. “We really struggled offensively. We did not shoot it very well. We did not take good shots. They did a great job of taking away our three point shooters.”

The Go-Hawks shot just 39.5% from the field in that game and only 26.9% from deep. According to Steege, the Go-Hawks utilized the time between the games to fix the issues that plagued them against the Lions.

“We have had time to work on that,” Steege said. “Hopefully, some of the adjustments we have made and some adjustments we will make will help us overcome some of those things.”

To their credit, the Go-Hawks appeared to have found their rhythm offensively in Monday night’s win.

Waverly-Shell Rock shot 54% from the field and 40% from deep against Webster City. The Go-Hawks also outscored the Lynx in three of the four quarters in the contest.

Another key factor in the Go-Hawks earlier loss to the Lions was the absence of senior and double digit scorer Keaton Farmer. Farmer struggled with a turf toe injury that had sidelined the Go-Hawks second highest scoring player.

However, the senior started against Webster City and played a full load of minutes while scoring nine points on Monday.

The Go-Hawks get the opportunity to avenge their earlier loss on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. The Clear Lake Lions enter the game after a win over Hampton-Dumont-CAL in Clear Lake on Monday.

