Independence takes a toll on Van Horne Benton 58-48

Independence knocked off Van Horne Benton 58-48 on January 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Last season, Independence and Van Horne Benton squared off with February 1, 2022 at Van Horne Benton Community High School last season. For results, click here.
