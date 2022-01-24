Independence takes a toll on Van Horne Benton 51-38

Independence put together a victorious gameplan to stop Van Horne Benton 51-38 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 24.
In recent action on January 18, Independence faced off against Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Van Horne Benton took on Center Point CPU on January 18 at Van Horne Benton Community High School. For more, click here.
