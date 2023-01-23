Independence soars over Waukon 81-50

Independence's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Waukon during an 81-50 blowout for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 23.
In recent action on January 14, Waukon faced off against Monticello and Independence took on Belle Plaine on January 14 at Independence High School. For results, click here.
