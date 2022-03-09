In the nick of time, Des Moines Grand View Christian finally puts away Lake Mills 71-66

Why not extra basketball? The spectators did not mind that it took more than one overtime for Des Moines Grand View Christian to defeat Lake Mills 71-66 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on March 9.
The Bulldogs showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 18-8 advantage over the Thunder as the first quarter ended.
Lake Mills climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 32-16 lead at half.
The Thunder broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 37-35 lead over the Bulldogs.
The Thunder put a bow on this victory with a strong second overtime-period kick, outpointing the Bulldogs 14-9 in the last stanza.
