Humboldt pounds out steady beat in win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 48-47

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Humboldt passed in a 48-47 victory at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's expense on January 4 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 21, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Eagle Grove and Humboldt took on Hampton-Dumont-CAL on December 21 at Hampton-Dumont-CAL High School. For more, click here.

