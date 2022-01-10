Humboldt hustles by Clear Lake in victory 77-67

Humboldt dumped Clear Lake 77-67 on January 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Humboldt's shooting moved to a 39-25 lead over Clear Lake at the half.
The Wildcats' control showed as they carried a 56-42 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats withstood the Lions' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
