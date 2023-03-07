It would have taken a herculean effort for Monticello to claim this one, and Hull Western Christian wouldn't allow that in a 69-44 decision in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Hull Western Christian opened with a 16-12 advantage over Monticello through the first quarter.

The Wolfpack registered a 32-28 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Hull Western Christian jumped to a 46-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolfpack avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 23-10 stretch over the final quarter.

