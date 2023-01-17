Hudson wallops Oelwein 77-42

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Hudson did exactly that with a 77-42 win against Oelwein on January 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Hudson and Oelwein squared off with January 17, 2022 at Hudson High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 10, Oelwein faced off against Grundy Center and Hudson took on Jesup on January 10 at Hudson High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.