Hudson showed it had the juice to douse La Porte City Union in a points barrage during a 79-54 win for an Iowa boys basketball victory on Feb. 21.

The first quarter gave Hudson a 10-8 lead over La Porte City Union.

The Pirates registered a 33-24 advantage at halftime over the Knights.

Hudson pulled to a 59-41 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pirates put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Knights 20-13 in the last stanza.

