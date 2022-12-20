Hudson takes a toll on La Porte City Union 73-54

Hudson dumped La Porte City Union 73-54 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The last time La Porte City Union and Hudson played in a 51-27 game on December 21, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 9, La Porte City Union faced off against Sumner-Fred and Hudson took on Eldora South Hardin on December 13 at Hudson High School. Click here for a recap
