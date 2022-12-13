Hudson outduels Eldora South Hardin in competitive clash 45-34

Saddled up and ready to go, Hudson spurred past Eldora South Hardin 45-34 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 13.
The last time Eldora South Hardin and Hudson played in a 61-48 game on December 14, 2021. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 6, Hudson faced off against Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Eldora South Hardin took on Gladbrook-Reinbeck on December 6 at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.