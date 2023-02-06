Hudson notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Grundy Center 70-59 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 27, Grundy Center faced off against Ackley AGWSR . For results, click here. Hudson took on Aplington-Parkersburg on January 31 at Aplington-Parkersburg High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.