Hudson mows down Le Grand East Marshall 71-41

Hudson painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Le Grand East Marshall's defense for a 71-41 win in Iowa boys basketball on January 27.

The Pirates opened with a 16-8 advantage over the Mustangs through the first quarter.

The Pirates registered a 39-17 advantage at intermission over the Mustangs.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.