 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hudson mows down Le Grand East Marshall 71-41

  • 0

Hudson painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Le Grand East Marshall's defense for a 71-41 win in Iowa boys basketball on January 27.

Recently on January 17 , Hudson squared up on Oelwein in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The Pirates opened with a 16-8 advantage over the Mustangs through the first quarter.

The Pirates registered a 39-17 advantage at intermission over the Mustangs.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dunkerton boys run away with conference

Dunkerton boys run away with conference

The Dunkerton boys’ basketball team has clinched the Iowa Star Conference in a close game against the No. 2 Janesville Wildcats, but there’s still more work to be done for the Raiders’ varsity team.

Watch Now: Related Video

David 'Big Papi' Ortiz elected into Major League Baseball Hall of Fame

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News