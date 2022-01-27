Hudson mows down Le Grand East Marshall 71-41

Hudson painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Le Grand East Marshall's defense for a 71-41 win in Iowa boys basketball on January 27.
Recently on January 17 , Hudson squared up on Oelwein in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The Pirates opened with a 16-8 advantage over the Mustangs through the first quarter.
The Pirates registered a 39-17 advantage at intermission over the Mustangs.
