Riding a wave of production, Hudson surfed over Denver 73-54 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 27, Hudson faced off against Dike-New Hartford . For more, click here. Denver took on Decorah on January 24 at Denver High School. For a full recap, click here.

