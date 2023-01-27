Hudson denies Dike-New Hartford's challenge 80-66

Hudson pushed past Dike-New Hartford for an 80-66 win during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Dike-New Hartford and Hudson faced off on December 10, 2021 at Dike-New Hartford High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 20, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Jesup and Hudson took on Waterloo Columbus on January 20 at Waterloo Columbus Catholic High School. For results, click here.
