Hudson dances past Jesup 64-51

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Hudson prevailed over Jesup 64-51 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 10.

The last time Jesup and Hudson played in a 90-47 game on January 11, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 3, Hudson faced off against Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Jesup took on Grundy Center on January 3 at Jesup High School. For more, click here.

