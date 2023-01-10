Hudson dances past Jesup 64-51

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Hudson prevailed over Jesup 64-51 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 10.
In recent action on January 3, Hudson faced off against Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Jesup took on Grundy Center on January 3 at Jesup High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.