Hudson comes to play in easy win over Sumner-Fred 85-41

Hudson lit up the scoreboard on January 24 to propel past Sumner-Fred for an 85-41 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on January 24
Last season, Hudson and Sumner-Fred squared off with January 25, 2022 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Hudson faced off against Oelwein and Sumner-Fred took on New Hampton on January 19 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.