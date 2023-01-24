 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hudson comes to play in easy win over Sumner-Fred 85-41

Hudson lit up the scoreboard on January 24 to propel past Sumner-Fred for an 85-41 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on January 24

Last season, Hudson and Sumner-Fred squared off with January 25, 2022 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 17, Hudson faced off against Oelwein and Sumner-Fred took on New Hampton on January 19 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School. For a full recap, click here.

