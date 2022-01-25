Hudson collects victory over Sumner-Fred 54-37

Playing with a winning hand, Hudson trumped Sumner-Fred 54-37 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 25.
In recent action on January 20, Sumner-Fred faced off against New Hampton and Hudson took on Oelwein on January 17 at Hudson High School. For a full recap, click here.
