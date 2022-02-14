How many overtimes did it take Marengo Iowa Valley to edge Sigourney? 45-42

Multiple extra time were the order of the day before Marengo Iowa Valley could topple Sigourney 45-42 on February 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Marengo Iowa Valley avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 45-42 stretch over the final period.

