Hot start, strong finish push Cedar Falls past Marshalltown, 56-42

The Cedar Falls Tigers started about as hot as anyone could on Friday night. That, coupled with a strong finish gave the Tigers a 56-42 victory over the visiting Marshalltown Bobcats. The win sends CFHS to the substate finals.

In between, however, it wasn't so certain that would be the case.

After the Tigers scored the first two baskets of the game, Marshalltown hit a layup to make it a 5-2 contest. Cedar Falls then went on a 14-0 run to close out the quarter and take a commanding 19-2 lead.

Cedar Falls scored the opening five points of the second as well. From the opening two minutes of the first quarter until two minutes into the second, Marshalltown was held scoreless.

Over the next 2:50, it was CFHS that went without any points, but the Bobcats only managed five points of their own. The Tigers actually ended up expanding their lead by the end of the half, taking a 34-14 advantage into the break.

The third quarter is where things got a little too interesting for Tiger fans. A free throw in the early moments of the quarter by Trey Campbell and a Campbell layup with 2:30 left were the only points Cedar Falls could muster in the period. The Bobcats, on the other hand, managed to scored 16 points and cut their deficit to just 37-30 entering the final quarter of play.

In the fourth quarter, Marshalltown got as close as 42-36 with 5:02 remaining. That's when Campbell, Dallas Bear and Cade Courbat got hot, going on a 12-0 run to push the lead back to 18. Marshalltown hit two three-pointers to close things out, but it was too late as the Tigers did what they needed to do to get the win.

Campbell led the team with 19 points while chipping in five rebounds, Bear put up 13 points and six boards and Courbat contributed 11 points and a team-leading nine rebounds.

"It feels great," Courbat said. "It was tough there for a little bit. We got a little slowed down on offense and they started hitting some shots, but overall I think it was a really great team win. Way to pull it out at the end."

The Tigers will now face Valley on Tuesday at a neutral site still to be determined.

