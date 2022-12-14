High School Boys’ Basketball: Gladbrook-Reinbeck wins battle of NICL heavyweights

JESUP — A pair of North Iowa Cedar League heavyweights collided in Jesup, Tuesday night, and the Gladbrook-Reinbeck Rebels escaped with a 64-55 win.

An usually environment for Gladbrook-Reinbeck, the freshly-minted Class 1A No. 4 Rebels traveled to Jesup for a regular season contest for the first time since 2011 according to head coach Edward Scott Kiburis.

“Jesup is a great team,” Kiburis said. “They are traditionally a great program. We have not played her in 11 years, but we have played them in some big games since then…Some really good contests. We played them last year to a one-point game. It is always great competition.”

In the first quarter, turnovers on the first three Jesup possessions allowed the Rebels to jump out to a significant advantage. Senior guard Caleb Egesdal sparked the Rebels offense with four quick points to start the game. Luke Riffey followed up Egesdal spurt with a pair of three-pointers to help Gladbrook-Reinbeck build a 17-13 advantage after the first eight minutes of action.

Kiburis did not minimize the impact of Riffey and Egesdal’s play to start the game as the Rebels leading scorer, William Kiburis, went 0-for-2 in the first quarter.

“We got the ball moving around,” Kiburis said. “We were getting it to different guys. That was really big. Then, the scoring came to [William] as the opportunities came and that helped build that lead. It was really important that we were getting scoring from other guys in that first quarter.”

The final 24 minutes of action quickly became a battle of opposing stars as Jesup’s Jack Miller and William Kiburis went toe to toe with 20-point performances.

The second quarter belonged to Kiburis and the Rebels as the 6-foot-4 guard could not miss, scoring 11 points on 5-for-5 from the field, including two three-pointers. Miller did his best to insure the J-Hawks kept pace as the junior poured in seven points in the frame.

William said his second quarter surge resulted from patience in the first quarter to let the shots come to him.

“They played good defense the whole time so that is a credit to them,” William said. “But, in the first quarter, I was not getting too many shots up. I was not too worried about it because we were still scoring…I knew my shots would come.”

But, as both teams headed to the locker rooms for halftime, the Rebels held a commanding 42-26 advantage.

Kiburis said the Rebels failed to get over the hump which allowed the “scrappy” J-Hawks to come back in the second half.

“We played really well offensively in the first half,” Kiburis said. “They just kept clawing back. They are scrappy and Miller is a fantastic athlete, fantastic player.”

Miller dazzled with his ball-handling and shooting from the floor as he continued to power the J-Hawks offense with 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting. Seniors Brevin Dahl and Ryan Durham added a combined seven points in the third quarter to help trim the Rebels’ lead to an 11-point, 55-43 advantage.

In the final eight minutes of action, Miller added seven more points to bring his final scoring output to 26 points as the J-Hawks managed to trim the Gladbrook-Reinbeck lead to seven points in the final minute.

However, a pair of free throws in the final minute from William Kiburis, giving him 24 points on the night, sealed the nine point win for the Rebels.

Miller credited his scoring explosion to hard work in practice and an ability to attack the Rebels’ defense.

“I got in the lane quite a bit which helped,” Miller said. “My three ball was not going to well, but managed to power through.”

In addition to Kiburis and Miller, Egesdal finished with 17 points for the Rebels and Dahl put up 10 points for the J-Hawks.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 64, Jesup 55 GLADBROOK-REINBECK (4-0) – Luke Riffey 2-7 0-0 6, Isaac Clark 0-3 0-0 0, Caleb Egesdal 7-10 0-1 17, William Kiburis 9-14 2-3 24, Drew Eilers 3-5 2-2 8, Austin Vaverka 2-5 1-2 6, Luke Sienknecht 1-1 1-1 3, Michael Boyd 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-46 6-9 64. JESUP (3-1) – Jack Miller 11-20 3-5 26, Brevin Dahl 4-8 0-0 10, Ryan Durham 1-4 0-0 2, Ryan Treptow 1-8 4-4 6, Cole Schissel 1-5 0-0 3, Jacob Yexley 2-3 2-4 6, Landon Vogel 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-50 9-13 55. GR;17;25;13;9 – 64 JHS;13;13;17;12 – 55

Photos: Jesup boys and girls basketball vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Dec. 13 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 1 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 2 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 3 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 4 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 5 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 6 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 7 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 8 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 9 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 10 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 11 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 12 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 13 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 14 BGBBall Jesup vs. GR 15