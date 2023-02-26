HAMPTON – In a season filled with records and milestones, Dunkerton pulled off its biggest feat yet by breaking the "substate curse" and beating Newman Catholic 68-64 in the Class 1A substate 2 finals.

After trailing by a point in the first quarter, the Raiders broke through with a massive, 27-point second quarter to take a 12-point lead at halftime. It buffered them enough to hold back the Knights, who mounted a second-half comeback, and secure the Raiders its fifth all-time state tournament bid and nine more days of magic.

“It’s been a fantastic run and… I think the best part of it all is that it’s not done – I have at least nine more days of these guys,” said head coach Todd Kuntz. “It’s just a special group, every one of them, a special group of coaches and I’m just so excited for our kids, our coaches, our community, the whole thing. It’s an awesome experience.”

Newman Catholic took an early lead over Dunkerton, which switched hands four times before Dalton Weepie made a go-ahead three-pointer in the second quarter to give Dunkerton a 24-23 lead. The Raiders never looked back.

After going scoreless in the first quarter, senior Preston Gillespie came to life in the second quarter with six points.

“To be honest, the first half, I could’ve done a lot better," Gillespie said. "There were times where I was walling up, but I wasn’t going straight up vertically.”

Despite the slow start, Gillespie improved with 13 points in the second half while holding the Knights down with steals and rebounds.

But, the win required the whole team to counter Newman's trio of Douglas Taylor, Noah Hamilton and Max Burt, who started to mount a comeback in the third quarter with a seven point run.

Dunkerton sealed the win with six successful free throws, keeping the game just out of reach and securing the state berth.

“I’m proud of the boys because they did come out, they carried out our game plan really to a tee and kudos to Dunkerton, the guys that stepped up for them in the first half… that hurt us,” said Newman Catholic head coach Jerry Gatton. “But yeah, I’m so proud of my guys.”

In the 2022-23 season, Gillespie passed Brian Brungard as the school's all-time leading scorer. Senior point guard Casey Gardner etched his name in the history books with his 1,000th point and 500th assist. But there was one thing eluding the Raiders – that being a ticket to state. Since they started playing together, it's all they wanted.

“We’ve been playing together since third grade with the sole goal of not winning, but developing everybody to get to this stage right here,” Gardner said. “And to make state, that’s what it’s all about – is going to Des Moines and dancing and anything can happen there.”

Last year, they got to the substate final, losing 84-46 to Lake Mills in Clear Lake. Far from shaking their resolve, the loss strengthened it and brought the team into the year hungry to take it.

“So last year… I said we’ll be back here,” Gillespie said. “And all summer, that was our goal, just to get back here, get back here, get back here.”

With the curse broken, Dunkerton is determined to see how far it can go, but for now, the boys are celebrating.

“This has been a childhood dream for all of us playing together," Gardner said. "We had kids crying with good tears this year and not bad tears.”

Dunkerton 68, Newman Catholic 64 NEWMAN CATHOLIC - Max Burt 6-8 0-1 16, Cal McGuire 2-2 0-1 5, Douglas Taylor 7-19, 0-0 15, Toby Kesten 1-3 0-1 2, Colin Bleile 2-3 3-3 7, Noah Hamilton 8-12 3-5 19. DUNKERTON Braiden VanLengen 4-4 0-0 8, Dylan Marquart 1-8, 2-3 5, Noah Fuelling 4-7 1-1 11, Preston Gillespie 5-11 9-11 19, Casey Gardner 2-8 4-4 9, Jayden Downs 1-2 0-0 2, Jacob Snyder 3-5 0-0 7 Beckman Catholic;17;14;17;16 – 64 Dunkerton;16;27;14;11 – 68 3-point goals – Newman Catholic 6-22 (Burt 4-14, McGuire 1-1, Taylor 1-4, Kesten 0-1), Dunkerton 6-17 (Marquart 1-6, Fuelling 2-4, Gillespie 0-2, Gardner 1-6, Weepie 2-2, Snyder 1-3).