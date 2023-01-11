High School Basketball: West buckles down on defense, tops Washington

WATERLOO – Level heads, long-range shooting and defense won the day for Waterloo West as the Wahawks earned a 68-54 boys' basketball victory over Cedar Rapids Washington Tuesday.

Trailing after one quarter, West tied it at half, 28-29, before breaking through in the third quarter and never looking back.

Despite going into Tuesday’s game with a 3-6 record, head coach Cliff Berinobis said he expected a hard-fought matchup with the Warriors and that they didn’t disappoint, adding that it’s all part of being in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

“We’ve got a really tough league and it’s a dogfight every night honestly,” Berinobis said.

Strong play by Jesse Sellers and Trey Sain helped Washington take its early lead, but West made an adjustment on defense at halftime and that was critical in the second half.

“We knew our offense was going to come together, said senior guard Dayton Bruce, adding that if they stepped up the defense, their scoring would take them the rest of the way. “So that’s what happened.”

Bruce kicked the third quarter off with a go-ahead three-pointer and West never let go of the lead, executing the plan on defense and lead through three quarters, 43-37.

“I thought we did do a good job of that buckling down better in the second half,” Berinobis said. “They weren’t getting as many easy shots.”

By the end of the night, Bruce made four of the Wahawks’ 12 three-pointers and lead them in scoring with 20 points.

“I’ve been kind of in my slump for a little bit, but I think I’m kind of breaking the shell right now and it’s starting to fall for me,” he said.

“You know what we did the best? We kept our composure. Our kids stayed together,” Berinobis added. “We got behind, we didn’t falter. For that, I’m proud of them.”

