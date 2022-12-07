High School Basketball: Dunkerton's Gillespie, Gardner eclipse back-to-back milestones

DUNKERTON – The Dunkerton Raiders boys’ basketball team is a top contender in Class 1A this season.

And, two of their sparkplugs recently eclipsed major milestones.

Coming off the back of the 2021-22 season where Dunkerton clinched their fifth Iowa Star Conference in six years, seniors Preston Gillespie and Casey Gardner are at the center of what looks to be another barn burner year. The evidence is in their last two games, when Gardner picked up his 500th career assist and Gillespie his 1,000th career point.

Gillespie was 18 points away from the landmark going into Tuesday’s game with Tripoli, scoring 41 points last Monday over Clarksville and 34 points against Waterloo Christian.

In a 96-68 win over the Tripoli, he etched his name in the record books in the second quarter with a three-pointer.

“It’s something I’ve really hoped to do since I was a freshman and I just have really good teammates who get me involved,” Gillespie said. “So it’s super easy for me to do.”

More than a few of these points came off of assists from Gardner, who achieved his milestone on Friday night in a triple-double performance against Waterloo Christian. Gardner is one of less than 30 high schoolers to make this accomplishment in Iowa history.

“He’s the best point guard in the state,” Gillespie said. “I mean, it’s just been so fun to play with him these past four years and I wouldn’t want to play with anyone else.”

For the two seniors, the game has been their lives. Raiders basketball has long been the pride Dunkerton, a town with a population of just over 800. They’ve played together since the third grade with Gardner’s father coaching them, waiting to get on the varsity level.

“Especially for our grade, it’s just always been we get out of school and we play basketball somewhere, so that’s just what we’ve grown up loving to do,” Gardner said. “It’s what our friendships are based upon and what our relationships are based upon – we just go out there and we play basketball as much as we can.”

Gillespie has an aggressive style of play, getting up as close to the net as he can and putting his back to defenders before whirling around them to take the shot. Meanwhile, Gardner is an able shot, but has the eyes to find teammates near the net and make the pass for the scoring basket.

It didn’t take long for head coach Todd Kuntz to see their potential. Their style of play was an ideal fit Dunkerton’s model and he was quick to utilize it.

“We knew what we had coming and we knew what we could build too,” Kuntz said. “So since day one before these guys even got to high school, we had a specific style and a specific energy we knew we wanted to bring and my coaching staff has done everything I’ve wanted them to do, the players have done everything I’ve wanted them to do and these two have certainly been at the front of it.

However, there’s still shadow looming over them, that being their battle for a state berth and to break the “sub-state curse.” Last year, they were a game away punching their ticket to Des Moines, but lost 84-46 against Lake Mills in the regional finals.

The boys from Dunkerton haven’t forgotten their hard lessons from that game in Clear Lake and with Gillespie and Gardner in their senior year, they know it’s now or never.

“We had each of our players fill out goal sheets at the start of the year with different team and individual goals and I don’t think there was a goal sheet that didn’t have that as one of the ultimate goals,” Kuntz said.

Whatever the outcome of this season, Gillespie, Gardner and the rest of the Raiders are looking to play their best basketball and have fun doing it. After all, that's all they’ve ever wanted.