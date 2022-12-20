High School Basketball: Dunkerton's Gardner scores 1,000th, Columbus girls snap streak

DUNKERTON – As the Dunkerton Raiders continue their march to potential state tournament berth, senior point guard Casey Gardner etched another milestone for himself on Monday by scoring his 1,000th career point against Columbus Catholic and helping the Raiders to a 98-46 win Monday.

Gardner was at 998 points going into the game, sinking a field goal early in the first quarter to make it happen. This comes off the back of a Thursday night victory in Denver in which he scored 46 points – more than any other single player in the state this year.

“It felt good. I was kind of scared I was going to come out slow, but I hit the first shot to get to 1,000 – I was two away,” Gardner said. “So it felt good to get the weight off the shoulders right away and just go with the flow the rest of the game.”

Earlier this month, Gardner hit another major achievement by putting away his 500th career assist in a game against Waterloo Christian.

“I truly believe he’s the best point guard – certainly in 1A – in the state,” said head coach Todd Kuntz “And tonight was obviously special to get 1,000 with all his friends and family here and it’s just really good to see all the hard work of him and… the whole team.”

Dunkerton didn’t waste time against the Sailors, coming in hot, leading 32-13 at the end of the first quarter.

Preston Gillespie made up half the scoring with 16 of the 30 points he’d score all night in those first eight minutes. Dylan Marquart wasn’t far behind with 26.

Dunkerton turned several Sailor turnovers into points as it lead 60-19 at halftime.

Columbus Catholic put up a respectable effort in the second half with Jace Matern leading them in scoring with 10 points, but the Raiders remained in command until the end, bringing their record to 7-0.

“Obviously, we have a lot of weapons [and] we can shoot outside and that makes us so hard to stop offensively,” Kuntz said. “One thing we want the kids to do is always shoot with confidence. Even if they miss a few… and I think the kids really just did a great job of taking what Columbus gave us tonight.”

However, the evening wasn’t without its bright moments for Columbus, as the girls snapped its five-game losing streak with a 42-33 victory over Dunkerton.

Columbus held the lead throughout the game. The Raiders were close behind at 12-10 at the end of the first quarter. However, the Sailors stepped up their game in response and widened the lead to 23-13 by halftime.

“We play pretty well in transition – the girls share the ball – they’re pretty selfless, but yeah, we just wanted to push the pace tonight a little bit,” said Columbus girls’ coach Cory O’Brien.

According to O’Brien, the girls learned valuable lessons in their last two games against Dike-New Hartford and Waterloo West, getting tough and playing “desperate” to save their season before Christmas break.

“We won our first two, lost five in a row and I want our kids playing desperate,” O’Brien said. “When you play desperate, you play with a little more aggression, you play with a little more focus, you’re a little more alert.”

Freshman Sophia Keys led the pack with 19 points to help get the Sailors back in the season. Meanwhile, Morgan Bradley put 15 points on the board.

“We needed this win right before Christmas break,” Bradley said. “We were working hard in practice – we just knew we needed to get it because we had some tough games before. And I think it was a good team win and we all worked together.”

