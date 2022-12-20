High School Basketball: Dunkerton's Gardner scores 1,000th, Columbus girls snap streak

DUNKERTON – As the Dunkerton Raiders continue their march to potential state tournament berth, senior point guard Casey Gardner etched another milestone for himself on Monday by scoring his 1,000
th career point against Columbus Catholic and helping the Raiders to a 98-46 win Monday.
Gardner was at 998 points going into the game, sinking a field goal early in the first quarter to make it happen. This comes off the back of a Thursday night victory in Denver in which he scored 46 points – more than any other single player in the state this year.
Columbus Catholic junior Morgan Bradley scores a two-pointer against Waterloo West on Saturday. West won 56-28.
“It felt good. I was kind of scared I was going to come out slow, but I hit the first shot to get to 1,000 – I was two away,” Gardner said. “So it felt good to get the weight off the shoulders right away and just go with the flow the rest of the game.”
Earlier this month, Gardner hit another major achievement by putting away his 500
th career assist in a game against Waterloo Christian.
“I truly believe he’s the best point guard – certainly in 1A – in the state,” said head coach Todd Kuntz “And tonight was obviously special to get 1,000 with all his friends and family here and it’s just really good to see all the hard work of him and… the whole team.”
Dunkerton didn’t waste time against the Sailors, coming in hot, leading 32-13 at the end of the first quarter.
Preston Gillespie made up half the scoring with 16 of the 30 points he’d score all night in those first eight minutes. Dylan Marquart wasn’t far behind with 26.
Dunkerton turned several Sailor turnovers into points as it lead 60-19 at halftime.
Columbus Catholic put up a respectable effort in the second half with Jace Matern leading them in scoring with 10 points, but the Raiders remained in command until the end, bringing their record to 7-0.
“Obviously, we have a lot of weapons [and] we can shoot outside and that makes us so hard to stop offensively,” Kuntz said. “One thing we want the kids to do is always shoot with confidence. Even if they miss a few… and I think the kids really just did a great job of taking what Columbus gave us tonight.”
However, the evening wasn’t without its bright moments for Columbus, as the girls snapped its five-game losing streak with a 42-33 victory over Dunkerton.
Columbus held the lead throughout the game. The Raiders were close behind at 12-10 at the end of the first quarter. However, the Sailors stepped up their game in response and widened the lead to 23-13 by halftime.
“We play pretty well in transition – the girls share the ball – they’re pretty selfless, but yeah, we just wanted to push the pace tonight a little bit,” said Columbus girls’ coach Cory O’Brien.
According to O’Brien, the girls learned valuable lessons in their last two games against Dike-New Hartford and Waterloo West, getting tough and playing “desperate” to save their season before Christmas break.
“We won our first two, lost five in a row and I want our kids playing desperate,” O’Brien said. “When you play desperate, you play with a little more aggression, you play with a little more focus, you’re a little more alert.”
Freshman Sophia Keys led the pack with 19 points to help get the Sailors back in the season. Meanwhile, Morgan Bradley put 15 points on the board.
“We needed this win right before Christmas break,” Bradley said. “We were working hard in practice – we just knew we needed to get it because we had some tough games before. And I think it was a good team win and we all worked together.”
Photos: Cedar Valley Wrestlers at the Battle of Waterloo tournament on Saturday
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 13
Cedar Falls' Lauren Whitt sets to make the fall against Waverly-Shell Rock's Macy Tiedt during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 21
Cedar Falls celebrates after defeating Waverly-Shell Rock to win the Battle of Waterloo girls championship at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 22
Cedar Falls celebrates after defeating Waverly-Shell Rock to win the Battle of Waterloo girls championship at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 23
Cedar Falls celebrates after defeating Waverly-Shell Rock to win the Battle of Waterloo girls championship at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 1
Waverly-Shell Rock's Evie Wagner competes against Cedar Falls' Lainey Schreck during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 2
Waverly-Shell Rock's Kiara Djoumessi pins Cedar Falls' Madisen Theel during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 3
Cedar Falls' McKayla Warren competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Haidyn Snyder during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 4
Cedar Falls' Lauren Nicholas competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Alli Seegers during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 5
Cedar Falls' Lauren Nicholas sets to make the fall against Waverly-Shell Rock's Alli Seegers during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 6
Cedar Falls' Rylie Nachazel competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Karissa Oldenburger during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 7
Cedar Falls' Emmalee Sharar pins Waverly-Shell Rock's Alexandria Johnson during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 8
Waverly-Shell Rock's Madison Hinrichs pins Cedar Falls' Briar Ludeman during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 9
Cedar Falls' Natalie Blake competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Amber Hoth during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 10
Waverly-Shell Rock's Amber Hoth competes against Cedar Falls' Natalie Blake during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 11
Cedar Falls head coach Ali Gerbracht and the bench erupt as Natalie Blake pins Waverly-Shell Rock's Amber Hoth for the fall during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 12
Cedar Falls' Lauren Whitt competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Macy Tiedt during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 14
Cedar Falls' Hope Chiattello pins Waverly-Shell Rock's Abby Doyle during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 15
Cedar Falls' Jasmine Oleson sets up for the pin against Waverly-Shell Rock's Ashley Heine during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 16
Cedar Falls' Jasmine Oleson pins Waverly-Shell Rock's Ashley Heine for the fall during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 17
The Cedar Falls bench celebrates after Jasmine Oleson pins Waverly-Shell Rock's Ashley Heine for the fall during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 18
Waverly-Shell Rock's Eva Heise pins Cedar Falls' Apryl Halsor during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 19
Cedar Falls' Apryl Halsor competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Eva Heise during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 20
Cedar Falls' Apryl Halsor competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Eva Heise during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 1
Don Bosco's Myles McMahon competes against Osage's Darren Adams during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 2
Don Bosco's Myles McMahon competes against Osage's Darren Adams during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 3
Osage's Tucker Stangel competes against Don Bosco's Kaiden Knaack during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 4
Osage's Tucker Stangel competes against Don Bosco's Kaiden Knaack during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 5
Don Bosco's Kaiden Knaack competes against Osage's Tucker Stangel during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 6
Don Bosco's Kyler Knaack competes against Osage's Chase Thomas during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 7
Osage's Max Gast competes against Don Bosco's Andrew Kimball during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 8
Don Bosco's Andrew Kimball competes against Osage's Max Gast during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 9
Don Bosco's Andrew Kimball competes against Osage's Max Gast during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 10
Osage's Nick Fox competes against Don Bosco's Jacob Thiry during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 11
Waverly-Shell Rock's Cole Thompson competes against Ankeny Xander Kenworthy during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 12
Waverly-Shell Rock's McCrae Hagarty competes against Ankeny Cade Bennethum during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 13
Waverly-Shell Rock's Tyler Gast competes against Ankeny Will Hinrichs during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 14
Waverly-Shell Rock's Jake Walker competes against Ankeny Joseph Kingston during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 15
Osage's Barrett Muller competes against Don Bosco's Jared Thiry during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 16
Osage's Barrett Muller celebrates after scoring against Don Bosco's Jared Thiry in overtime during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 17
Osage's Mac Muller competes against Don Bosco's Mack Ortner during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Battle of Waterloo Sat 18
Osage's bench erupts after Mac Muller wins in an ultimate tiebreaker against Don Bosco's Mack Ortner during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Boxscores
Girls COLUMBUS CATHOLIC – O’Brien 0-3 0-0, 0, Bradley 3-5 6-8 15, Steele 1-2 0-0 2, Surma 0-1 0-0 0, Reiter 1-4 2-2 4, Keys 7-11 4-8 19, Knipp 1-5 0-0 2. DUNKERTON – Fettkether 1-4 3-6 5, Wolff 3-7 2-4 10, R. Tisue 0-1 0-0 0, Kipp 0-3 0-0 0, Smith 2-6 2-4 6, M. Tisue 5-8 1-5 11 Columbus Catholic;12;11;14;5 – 42 Dunkerton;10;3;5;15 – 33
3-point goals – Columbus Catholic 2-10 (O’Brien 0-3, Bradley 1-3, Surma 0-1, Reiter 0-2, Keys 1-2, Knipp 0-1), Dunkerton 2-9 (Fettkether 0-1, Wolff 2-5, Kipp 0-1 Smith 0-1 M. Tisue 0-1).
Boys COLUMBUS CATHOLIC – A. Robinson 3-3 0-2 6, Christensen 4-9 0-0 8, Merrifield 3-9 2-5 7, Mudd 1-3 0-0 3, Matern 4-9 1-2 10, Underwood 2-5 0-1 5, Westhoff 1-3 0-0 3, Hagerdorn 2-3 0-0 4, Hosch 0-1 0-0 0. DUNKERTON– VanLengen 2-2 0-0 4, Michels 2-2 0-0 5, Marquart 9-16 4-5 26 Fuelling 1-3 0-0 2, Hesse 1-1 0-0 2, Gillespie 13-17 2-3 30, Gardner 6-10 4-4 19, Weepie 1-1 0-0 3, Downs 2-2 0-1 4, Snyder 0-1 0-0 3. Columbus Catholic;13;6;10;17 – 46 Dunkerton;32;28;18;20 – 98
3-point goals – Columbus Catholic 4-21 (Christensen 0-4, Merrifield 1-5, Mudd 1-3, Matern 1-4, Underwood 1-2, Westhoff 1-1, Hosch 0-1), Dunkerton 11-21 (Michels 1-1, Marquart 4-10, Gillespie 2-2, Gardner 3-7, Snyder 1-3).
