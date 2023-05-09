DUNKERTON – Dunkerton boys' basketball coach Todd Kuntz has accepted a coaching position at Cedar Rapids Prairie, ending a highly successful run with the 1A program.

According to Kuntz, the decision came as he and his wife, Amber, wanted an opportunity to work in the same district. With Prairie having a good program and being a good district, he felt it was the right fit for him and his family.

"It's very difficult to leave Dunkerton," Kuntz said. "I mean I've just got unbelievable players, staff members, the whole community is just a special place."

Since taking the reigns as head coach seven years ago, Kuntz led Dunkerton to six Iowa Star Conference titles and over 130 wins.

This past winter was one of his best seasons as the Raiders finally saw them break through with a state berth, the first since 2014, and finish with a 24-2 mark after losing to West Harrison in the first round at Wells Fargo Arena.

It was also a year with major individual accomplishments, including forward Preston Gillespie becoming the school's all-time highest scorer and point guard Casey Gardner setting the career assist record.

"I've been so lucky just to work with amazing people, but most importantly, coach amazing kids in the last seven years," Kuntz said. "We've had a lot of talent, but we've had a lot of good kids and just seeing the growth they've made as young men."

Kuntz said that he is looking forward to the opportunity to coach for a 5A school and looks forward to the challenge it will present. However, he says that that the Dunkerton program is in good hands.

"One of the things I'm really excited about is the future of Dunkerton basketball and they still have a phenomenal team coming back," he said. "They're going to be really, really good the next few years again and so I think that that makes me 'happy' is that I'm leaving it at a place where they're going to be successful and they've got great kids... and I'm excited. I'm going to be a big fan of them from afar."

