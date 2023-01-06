Hampton-Dumont-CAL proves to be too much for Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 69-56

Hampton-Dumont-CAL had its hands full but finally brushed off Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 69-56 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Hampton-Dumont-CAL squared off with February 8, 2022 at Hampton-Dumont-CAL High School last season. For results, click here.
