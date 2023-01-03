Guttenberg Clayton Ridge drums Maynard West Central with resounding beat 53-16

Guttenberg Clayton Ridge unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Maynard West Central 53-16 Tuesday in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 3.
Last season, Guttenberg Clayton Ridge and Maynard West Central squared off with January 25, 2022 at Maynard West Central High School last season. For more, click here.
