Guttenberg Clayton Ridge showed top form to dominate Maynard West Central during a 67-46 victory in Iowa boys basketball action on February 3.

Last season, Guttenberg Clayton Ridge and Maynard West Central faced off on January 25, 2022 at Maynard West Central High School. For results, click here.

Recently on January 27, Maynard West Central squared off with Monona MFL MarMac in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.