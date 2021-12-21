Grundy Center squeezes past Dike-New Hartford 49-46

A sigh of relief filled the air in Grundy Center's locker room after Tuesday's 49-46 win against Dike-New Hartford during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Grundy Center opened with a 15-13 advantage over Dike-New Hartford through the first quarter.
The Spartans kept a 24-23 intermission margin at the Wolverines' expense.
Grundy Center's upper hand showed as it carried a 39-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 16, Grundy Center faced off against Story City Roland-Story and Dike-New Hartford took on Center Point CPU on December 11 at Center Point-Urbana High School. Click here for a recap
