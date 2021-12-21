Grundy Center squeezes past Dike-New Hartford 49-46

A sigh of relief filled the air in Grundy Center's locker room after Tuesday's 49-46 win against Dike-New Hartford during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Grundy Center opened with a 15-13 advantage over Dike-New Hartford through the first quarter.

The Spartans kept a 24-23 intermission margin at the Wolverines' expense.

Grundy Center's upper hand showed as it carried a 39-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

