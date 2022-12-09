Grundy Center slides past Eldora South Hardin in fretful clash 66-60

Mighty close, mighty fine, Grundy Center wore a victory shine after clipping Eldora South Hardin 66-60 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 9.
The last time Grundy Center and Eldora South Hardin played in a 68-54 game on February 17, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 2, Eldora South Hardin faced off against Waterloo Columbus and Grundy Center took on Aplington-Parkersburg on December 2 at Grundy Center High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.