Grundy Center rides the comeback trail to dust Dike-New Hartford 60-44

Grundy Center couldn't stay out of its own way in the first quarter, but turned the tables in a 60-44 win over Dike-New Hartford in Iowa boys basketball on December 20.
Last season, Grundy Center and Dike-New Hartford squared off with December 21, 2021 at Grundy Center High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 15, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Ackley AGWSR and Grundy Center took on Eldora South Hardin on December 9 at Eldora South Hardin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
