Grundy Center needs extra session to bounce Fairbank Wapsie Valley 68-66

Grundy Center topped Fairbank Wapsie Valley in a 68-66 overtime thriller during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 17, Fairbank Wapsie Valley faced off against La Porte City Union and Grundy Center took on Gladbrook-Reinbeck on January 13 at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School. For results, click here.
