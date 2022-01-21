Grundy Center mows down Eldora South Hardin 75-48

Grundy Center's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Eldora South Hardin 75-48 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 21.
In recent action on January 13, Eldora South Hardin faced off against Conrad BCLUW and Grundy Center took on Gladbrook-Reinbeck on January 13 at Grundy Center High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.