Grundy Center finds its footing in sprinting past Conrad BCLUW 52-17

Grundy Center didn't tinker with Conrad BCLUW, scoring a 52-17 result in the win column during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Grundy Center and Conrad BCLUW faced off on January 7, 2022 at Grundy Center High School. Click here for a recap.
