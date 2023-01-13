Grundy Center dodges a bullet in win over Gladbrook-Reinbeck 58-52

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Grundy Center wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 58-52 over Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High on January 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
