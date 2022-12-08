Grundy Center dispatches New Sharon North Mahaska 67-56

Grundy Center called "game" in the waning moments of a 67-56 defeat of New Sharon North Mahaska in Iowa boys basketball action on December 8.
Recently on December 2, Grundy Center squared off with Aplington-Parkersburg in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.