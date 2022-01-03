Greene North Butler tackles Clarksville 76-48

Greene North Butler offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Clarksville with an all-around effort during this 76-48 victory in Iowa boys basketball on January 3.
In recent action on December 21, Clarksville faced off against Janesville and Greene North Butler took on Conrad BCLUW on December 21 at Greene North Butler High School. For a full recap, click here.
