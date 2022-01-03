 Skip to main content
Greene North Butler tackles Clarksville 76-48

Greene North Butler offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Clarksville with an all-around effort during this 76-48 victory in Iowa boys basketball on January 3.

In recent action on December 21, Clarksville faced off against Janesville and Greene North Butler took on Conrad BCLUW on December 21 at Greene North Butler High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

